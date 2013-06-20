NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar trimmed its gains versus the euro and yen on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week.

The euro last traded at $1.3216, still down 0.6 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the euro was at $1.3196.

The dollar last traded at 97.60 yen compared with 97.82 earlier, though it was still up 1.2 percent on the day.

The dollar rallied broadly after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it would begin to withdraw stimulus this year as the economy improves.