The dollar fell to a 2-1/2 week low versus the yen, its lowest level since the Japanese authorities intervened on Oct. 31, as demand for the yen triggered stop loss orders, accelerating the dollar's slide.

The greenback fell 0.4 percent on the day to 76.68 yen on trading platform EBS, after triggering reported stop loss orders between 76.80 and 76.70 yen.