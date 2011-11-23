The dollar hit a six-week high against a currency basket on
Wednesday, as the safe-haven U.S. currency was broadly boosted
by worries that new talks to rescue Belgian-French bank Dexia
may raise concerns about fiscal pressures on France.
The dollar index rose to 78.582, its highest since
early October.
The Australian dollar hit a six-week trough of
US$0.9751, its weakest since early October. It also came under
selling pressure after a weak reading of Chinese PMI raised
concerns about slowing demand from Beijing for Australian
commodities.
Other currencies perceived to be higher risk also suffered,
with sterling falling 0.4 percent on the day to hit a
six-week low of $1.5572.
(Reporting by London Forex Team)