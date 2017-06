LONDON, Jan. 25 The dollar extended its gains against a broadly weaker yen on Wednesday as traders targeted option-related offers after Japan's first trade deficit in over 30-years put selling pressure on the Japanese currency.

The dollar rose to 78.009 on trading platform EBS, its highest since Dec. 28, to trade with gains of around 0.3 percent for the day. Traders said an option barrier at 78.00 had been taken out, with offers reported ahead of the 200-day moving average around 78.33.