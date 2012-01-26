Japan's Nikkei steadies as impact of U.S. tech slide eases
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.
LONDON Jan 26 The dollar fell to its lowest in almost eight weeks on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low until the end of 2014 lessened the U.S. currency's appeal for international investors.
The dollar fell to 0.9163 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest since early December, to trade with losses of around 0.5 percent for the day.
* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash