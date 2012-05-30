BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
LONDON May 30 Worries about Spain's struggling banking sector pushed the euro to its lowest in two years against the dollar on Wednesday, helping the safe-haven U.S. currency hit a 20-month high against a basket of currencies.
The euro fell to $1.2452 against the dollar, according to EBS data, its lowest since July 2010, stopping just short of a reported options barrier at $1.2450.
It also fell to a four-month low against the yen of 98.81 yen, EBS data showed.
The dollar index rose as high as 82.669 while the dollar also hit a 15-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.96461 francs on EBS.
Sterling also fell to a four-month low against the dollar of $1.5578, dropping below a reported options barrier at $1.5600.
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
June 8 Wells Fargo Advisors named Eddie Queen as head of digital and automated investing.