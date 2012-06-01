FOREX-UK election upset pummels pound, other currencies stay calm
* Pound down 1.6 pct after dropping as much as 2 pct vs dollar
LONDON, June 1 The dollar index rose to a 21-month high on Friday helped by safe-haven flows as investors fret over how Spain will recapitalise its ailing banking sector and fix its public finances.
The index hit a high of 83.324, up around 0.3 percent on the day.
* Steadies thereafter, now down 1.5 pct on day vs euro, dollar