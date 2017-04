LONDON, June 26 The dollar rose to a three-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, buoyed by solid gains against a faltering euro after dovish comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi.

The dollar index rose to 82.855, its strongest since June 5. It stood just shy of chart resistance at 82.877, the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud, a technical indicator.

Its gains came as the euro fell 0.5 percent on the day to hit a three-week low of $1.3016.