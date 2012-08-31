LONDON Aug 31 The dollar fell to a three-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday before a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may signal more monetary easing will be forthcoming soon.

The dollar index fell to 81.153, its lowest since May 22.

The move came as the euro broke above a reported options barrier at $1.2600 to reach an eight-week high against the dollar of $1.26147.