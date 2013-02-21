LONDON Feb 21 The dollar index hit a
three-month high on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes
fanned speculation policymakers may slow asset purchases sooner
than initially expected, and German and French economic data
came in weaker than expected.
The dollar index rose to 81.377, its highest level
since mid-November.
The U.S. currency also hit a four-week high against the
Swiss franc of 0.9321 francs.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar sank 0.3 percent
on the day to a four-month low of US$1.0225.