NEW YORK Nov 16 The dollar extended gains versus the euro on Wednesday in the aftermath of U.S. data showing consumer prices fell in October for the first time in four months.

The euro fell to $1.3474 on Reuters data, from $1.3488 earlier. It was last at $1.3480 EUR=, down 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)