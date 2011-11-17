UPDATE 1-Hynix joins last-minute bid for Toshiba chips - sources
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
NEW YORK Nov 17 The euro extended gains versus the dollar on Thursday after better-than-expected data on U.S. jobless claims and housing starts lifted risk appetite.
For details, see [ID:nOAT004906] [ID:nN1E7AG0B9]
The euro last traded at $1.3508, after hitting a session high of 1.3521 on Reuters data, compared with $1.3485 before the release of the data EUR=.
Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 104.07, and was last up 0.2 percent at 103.94 EURJPY=. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans