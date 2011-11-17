NEW YORK Nov 17 The euro extended gains versus the dollar on Thursday after better-than-expected data on U.S. jobless claims and housing starts lifted risk appetite.

For details, see [ID:nOAT004906] [ID:nN1E7AG0B9]

The euro last traded at $1.3508, after hitting a session high of 1.3521 on Reuters data, compared with $1.3485 before the release of the data EUR=.

Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 104.07, and was last up 0.2 percent at 103.94 EURJPY=. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)