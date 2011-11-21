NEW YORK Nov 21 The euro erased its losses
against the dollar to hit a New York session high in late
morning trade on Monday after triggering stop losses near
$1.35.
Traders attributed the move to investors covering short
positions. The euro had earlier fallen as low as 1.3429, edging
close to a five-week low set last week.
The euro rose as high as $1.3524 EUR= on Reuters data,
before pulling back to $1.3510, little changed on the day.
Some analysts said the failure of the U.S. congressional
"super committee" to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction
plan increased the risk of a cut to the U.S. credit rating,
which probably also weighed on the dollar.
The euro also trimmed most of its losses against the Swiss
franc EURCHF=EBS, and was last at 1.2365, still down 0.2
percent on the day.
