SINGAPORE Aug 21 The dollar slipped to its
lowest level in nearly eight weeks versus a basket of major
currencies on Friday, dented by doubts over whether the Federal
Reserve will be able to raise interest rates next month as once
expected.
The dollar index fell to as low as 95.436 as of 0313
GMT, its lowest level since June 30 and last stood at 95.462.
The doubts about the Fed starting its tightening cycle next
month has grown in the past few weeks amid deepening worries
over China's economy.
