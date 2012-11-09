LONDON Nov 9 The dollar index rose a two-month
high as the euro extended losses on Friday with the U.S.
currency also bolstered by safe-haven inflows as riskier assets
like stocks took a knock.
The dollar's move higher helped it to gain to a three-month
high against the Canadian dollar.
The index which measures the dollar's performance
against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 81.086
its highest level since early September.
The euro fell past reported option barrier at $1.2700
to hit a fresh two-month low of $1.2691. The euro also hit a
two-month low against the safe-haven Swiss franc of 1.2053
francs.
The commdity-linked Canadian dollar fell to a
three-month low against the safe-haven U.S. dollar. The dollar
rose to C$1.0027, its highest level since early August.