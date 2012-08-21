US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as fall in oil weighs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, August 21 The dollar index fell to a six-week low on Tuesday as persistent speculation the European Central bank will take action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs knocked demand for the safe haven dollar against a range of currencies.
The dollar index fell to 82.040, its lowest level since July 4.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
SAO PAULO, June 5 Investors led by Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Timberland Investment Group will pay about $403 million for Weyerhaeuser Inc's Uruguay timberlands and a manufacturing business, expanding the timber asset manager's presence in the South American country.