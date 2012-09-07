Alaska governor urges budget compromise to avoid state shutdown
June 6 Alaska Governor Bill Walker urged state legislatures on Tuesday to compromise on a budget in order to avoid an unprecedented government shutdown next month.
LONDON, Sept 7 The dollar index fell to a four month low on Friday, weighed down by the euro's gains after the European Central Bank took bold measures to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Investors were also wary of buying the U.S. dollar ahead of non-farm payrolls number. A weak number could bolster near term expectations of more quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 80.869, its lowest level since mid-May. The euro was trading at $1.2687, up 0.5 percent on the day and near its highest level since late June.
June 6 Alaska Governor Bill Walker urged state legislatures on Tuesday to compromise on a budget in order to avoid an unprecedented government shutdown next month.
* Moody's upgrades Los Angeles County's issuer rating to AA1; assigns AA2 to lease revenue bonds series 2017A