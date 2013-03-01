LONDON, March 1 The dollar index rose to its
highest in six months on Friday, buoyed by the greenback's gains
against the euro with the single currency hurt by poor economic
data from Italy even as the U.S. economy continued to show signs
of improvement.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's
performance against a basket of currencies, rose to 82.101, its
highest since Aug. 22 and up 0.12 percent on the day.
The euro turned negative on the day, to hit a session
low of $1.30415 with the currency also hurt by growing
expectations that the European Central Bank may have to lower
rates in coming months if the economy falters and inflation
pressures remain subdued.
The dollar also hit a 6-week high against the Swiss franc
of 0.9380, up 0.2 percent on the day.