A U.S. one-hundred dollar bill (C) and Japanese 10,000 yen notes are spread in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/Files

NEW YORK The U.S. dollar skyrocketed to its highest level against the Japanese yen in over four years on Thursday, piercing the key technical and psychological 100 yen-per-dollar mark.

The dollar rose as high as 100.50 yen, its highest since April 2009. It last traded at 100.46, up 1.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv, editing by G Crosse)