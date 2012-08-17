NEW YORK Aug 17 The dollar hit a five-week high versus the yen while the euro fell to a session low against the greenback on Friday after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment picking up in early August to its highest in three months.

The dollar hit its highest since mid-July at 79.53 yen and last traded at 79.50, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The euro fell as low as $1.2306 and last traded at $1.2314, down 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.