LONDON, April 12 The dollar fell to its lowest in nearly eight months against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors stepped up selling of the greenback on the view that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise U.S. interest rates anytime soon.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 93.673, giving the euro a boost. The single currency rose 0.4 percent to a 6-month high of $1.1460.

"We are seeing some decent selling in the dollar," said a spot trader.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jemima Kelly)