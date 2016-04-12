BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition reports Q1 earnings of $0.04/shr
* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
LONDON, April 12 The dollar fell to its lowest in nearly eight months against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors stepped up selling of the greenback on the view that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise U.S. interest rates anytime soon.
The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 93.673, giving the euro a boost. The single currency rose 0.4 percent to a 6-month high of $1.1460.
"We are seeing some decent selling in the dollar," said a spot trader.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jemima Kelly)
JERUSALEM, May 16 Israel sought to prevent the shekel rising further on Tuesday by agreeing to allow Intel Corp to pay the tax due on its planned purchase of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye in dollars.