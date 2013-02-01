NEW YORK Feb 1 The dollar rose further against the yen to hit a session peak in mid-morning trade on Friday.

The dollar hit as high as 92.39 yen on Reuters data, still a 2-1/2-year high. It was last at 92.34 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day.

Gains accelerated after U.S. data showed the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level in nine months, while consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.