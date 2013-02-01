NEW YORK Feb 1 The dollar extended its rally against the yen to 1 percent in late morning trade on Friday as Treasury yields rebounded from lows on upbeat U.S. economic data.

The dollar rose as high as 92.64 yen on Reuters data, still a 2-1/2 year high. It was last at 92.55 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day.

Gains in dollar/yen accelerated after U.S. data showed the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level in nine months, while consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.