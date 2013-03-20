UPDATE 2-Toshiba, Western Digital trade barbs in spat over chip unit auction
* Western Digital says nothing resolved, still wants arbitration
NEW YORK, March 20 The dollar rose 1 percent against the Japanese yen on Wednesday to a session high after a decision by the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive monetary easing fueled optimism about the U.S. economic recovery.
The dollar last traded at 96.02 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day, and touched as high as 96.13 yen according to Reuters data.
* Western Digital says nothing resolved, still wants arbitration
LUANDA, June 1 Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on May 30, the regulator said in a statement posted on Thursday on its website. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)