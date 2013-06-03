NEW YORK, June 3 The dollar pared losses against
the Japanese yen on Monday after news that Japan's Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe is urging a review of its public pension
fund strategy.
Japan's government is set to urge the country's public
pension funds - a pool of over $2 trillion - to increase their
investment in equities and overseas assets as part of a growth
strategy being readied by Abe, according to people with
knowledge of the policy shift.
The dollar last traded at 99.48 yen, down 1.0 percent
on the day, but above the session low of 98.86 yen. It had been
trading at about 99.20 before the news.