NEW YORK, March 29 The dollar and the euro extended losses against the yen on Thursday after U.S. gross domestic product and jobless claims data.

The euro fell 1.12 percent to 109.08 yen and the dollar fell 0.76 percent to 82.22 yen.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week but were still more than expected in a Reuters survey.

The U.S. economy expanded as expected in the fourth quarter.