NEW YORK Aug 16 The dollar pared gains against the yen on Thursday as Treasury yields moved lower after data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region shrank in August for the fourth month in a row.

The dollar last traded at 79.14 yen versus 79.20 before the release of the report, according to Reuters data.

The data is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the state of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management, which also showed the sector shrank in June and July.

The dollar briefly pared losses against the euro, but soon weakened again. The euro last traded at $1.2332, up 0.4 percent on the day. It traded at $1.2328 before the data.