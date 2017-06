LONDON, Sept 11 The dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen on Tuesday as speculation that the Federal Reserve may announce further monetary easing this week weighed broadly on the U.S. currency.

The dollar dropped 0.4 percent on the day to 77.96 yen, its lowest level since Aug. 1 and knocking out a reported options barrier at 78.00 yen.

More stops were cited around 77.90 yen.