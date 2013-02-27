NEW YORK Feb 27 The euro pared gains against the dollar on Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is far from exiting its accommodative monetary policy.

He added that recovery in the euro zone is going slowly and expects the beginning of that rebound only in the second half of the year.

The euro dropped as low as $1.3083 after Draghi's remarks from about $1.3100 just before. It was last at $1.3090, up 0.2 percent.