BRIEF-MLB-2520 Airline raises $22 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $33.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIDpKv)
NEW YORK Nov 27 The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen and briefly pared gains against the euro on Tuesday after U.S. data showed new orders for domestic durable goods were not as weak as analysts had forecast.
The dollar last traded at 82.18 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. The dollar rose as high as 82.24 after the data versus 82.12 before the release.
The euro last traded at $1.2948, down 0.2 percent on the day. The euro rose as high as $1.2960 after the data versus $1.2956 before the release, according to Reuters data.
* Files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $33.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIDpKv)
NEW YORK, June 2 Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a plan to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet at its September policy meeting, earlier than their prior view for such a move in December.