NEW YORK, April 24 The dollar fell against the yen and briefly dropped versus the euro on Wednesday after data showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in March recorded their biggest drop in seven months.

The dollar last traded at 99.38 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 99.54 before the data.

The euro briefly rose above $1.2994, where it was trading before the data. It last traded at $1.2990, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.