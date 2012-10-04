NEW YORK Oct 4 Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform dropped 39 percent in September to $111.9 billion from year-ago levels, parent company ICAP said on Thursday.

September's volume, however, was up 17 percent from August's turnover of $95.5 billion, according to ICAP data. At its peak, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume in February 2008.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include British sterling as well as Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.