NEW YORK, Sept 6 Average foreign exchange spot
volume traded on the EBS trading platform plunged 49 percent in
August to $95.5 billion from year-ago levels, parent company
ICAP said on Thursday.
August's volume was down 11 percent from $106.7 billion in
July and was the lowest since December 2011, according to ICAP
data. At its peak, EBS did more than $250 billion in volume in
February 2008.
EBS volume came a day after Thomson Reuters
reported that the average daily turnover on its FX trading
platform dropped more than 30 percent last month to $115 billion
from a year earlier.
EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies -- the euro, yen and Swiss franc. Thomson
Reuters is strong in Scandinavian currencies; the so-called
Commonwealth currencies that include British sterling and the
Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars; and emerging
market units.
Volume on the FX trading platforms has been declining in
general because of increased risk aversion as the euro zone
crisis has remained unresolved.