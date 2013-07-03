NEW YORK, July 3 Average daily foreign exchange
spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in June fell 6
percent from year-ago levels to $128.8 billion, parent company
ICAP said on Wednesday.
The average daily spot FX volume for June was a 2 percent
increase over May, the firm said.
At its peak, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume
in February 2008.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth
currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.