LONDON Jan 15 A price quoted on leading
currency trading platform EBS at 0.0015 Swiss francs per euro
was a "mistrade" that is being being resolved by the
counterparties involved, a source familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
The Swiss franc soared by as much as 30 percent in value
against the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National
Bank abandoned its three-year old cap at 1.20 francs per euro.
In a chaotic few minutes after the SNB's shock announcement
as the franc broke past parity against the euro,
one price quote on EBS was entered into the electronic trading
system at 0.0015 francs.
EBS is one of the main venues for banks and other major
players trading the dollar, euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Although the Swiss franc slipped back from its extreme
highs, it was last trading at 1.0264 per euro, still up almost
15 percent on the day.
