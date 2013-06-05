BRIEF-HML Holdings to acquires Faraday Property Management
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
LONDON, June 5 Average daily foreign exchange spot volumes on the EBS trading platform fell 2 percent in May from April, parent company ICAP said on Wednesday.
Volumes traded fell to $126 billion from $128.3 billion. The figures showed a 4 percent decline from $130.8 billion in May 2012.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc .
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
March 29 Private equity firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
BUDAPEST, March 29 Hungary's central bank lowered the cap on its main 3-month deposit facility to 500 billion forints ($1.74 billion) by the end of June to maintain the current loose monetary conditions, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.