LONDON, June 5 Average daily foreign exchange spot volumes on the EBS trading platform fell 2 percent in May from April, parent company ICAP said on Wednesday.

Volumes traded fell to $126 billion from $128.3 billion. The figures showed a 4 percent decline from $130.8 billion in May 2012.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc . 