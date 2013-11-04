LONDON Nov 4 Average foreign exchange spot
volumes traded on the EBS trading platform fell by 5 percent in
October from the previous month, parent company ICAP
said on Monday.
Volumes traded fell to $77 billion from $81.2 billion in
September. Volumes were down 17 percent compared with $92.6
billion in October 2012.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc
.
Thomson Reuters is strong in 'Commonwealth' currencies such
as the British pound and the Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
Volumes on foreign exchange markets have fallen in recent
months due to the relative stability of major currencies, with
EBS in particular hit by low volatility in the euro and the yen
against the dollar.
"FX volumes across the market have been depressed, due to
subdued volatility. An environment where there has been little
movement in the major currencies, including the euro and the
yen, has affected EBS volumes," said ICAP spokeswoman Serra
Balls.