NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar added to earlier losses on Friday as a U.S. government index on employment cost rose less than forecast, paring bets the Federal Reserve may interest rates later this year.

The dollar index that gauges the greenback's value against a basket of currencies was last down 0.69 percent at 96.886.

The greenback reversed its earlier gains versus yen. It last traded down 0.2 percent at 123.93 yen.

The euro accelerated its rise against the dollar, last up 1 percent at $1.1048. (Reporting by Richard Leong)