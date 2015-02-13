LONDON Feb 13 The chaos caused by the removal
of a ceiling on the value of the Swiss franc last month shows
that currency markets have become too dependent on electronic
models of trading, a leading industry body has told the Bank of
England.
In a submission to the central bank's Fair and Effective
Markets Review ordered by the UK government, dealer group the
ACI Financial Markets Association said traditional "voice"
trading might have dealt better with such large and unexpected
market moves.
The franc surged by as much as 40 percent in a few minutes
following the Swiss National Bank's sudden removal of its cap on
the currency's value against the euro on Jan. 15.
Market participants say that prompted some bank trading
systems to cease to quote the currency while others generated
prices that for a brief period were not seen as in line with
real market rates. For some minutes that drove interbank foreign
exchange trading back to a mainly "voice" basis over phone
lines.
"Over-reliance on electronic trading, whether mandated by
regulation or not, can, in an unexpected market environment,
facilitate a liquidity squeeze/abyss," said the submission, seen
by Reuters before publication on Friday.
"There may be no willingness for market liquidity provision
as would have previously existed in a voice-only environment."
The ACI, originally an association for spot voice traders
and their bosses, has become one of the forums for banks'
powerful heads of electronic trading to discuss the evolution of
the technology that accounts for 80-90 percent of trading.
The franc trade was among the main talking points at ACI's
World Congress in Milan a week ago. Some participants called for
more people to be involved in supervision of the trading systems
on which a handful of banks including Barclays,
Deutsche Bank and Citi have built a dominant
share of the $5 trillion a day market.
