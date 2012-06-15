NEW YORK, June 15 The euro pared losses against the dollar on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early June to a six-month low.

The euro rose as high as $1.2625 versus $1.2612 before the news. It last traded at $1.2618, down 0.1 percent on the day.

The dollar held losses against the yen and last traded at 78.64 yen, down 0.9 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Worries about deterioration in the jobs market and Europe's festering debt crisis were behind the drop in sentiment.

"It's more convincing evidence that the economy is stuck in low gear. We've had a steady stream of negative data that increases pressure on the Fed to do more. It's certainly supportive of the yen rally we've seen," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.