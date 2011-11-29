NEW YORK Nov 29 The euro briefly turned
negative against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, pressured by the
European Central Bank's failure to attract enough deposits from
banks that would neutralize its purchases of bonds from
debt-ridden euro zone countries.
Investors took this news to mean that the central bank had
effectively launched a round of quantitative easing since it
increased the amount of euros in the market.
The euro fell as low as $1.33060 EUR=EBS on trading
platform EBS, and was last at $1.33210, slightly up on the
day.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)