LONDON Jan 23 Euro fell below $1.12 on Friday as investors dumped the currency a day after the European Central Bank announced a plan to pump more than a trillion euros into the economy, and two days before a snap election in Greece.

The euro fell to a low of $1.1115, on track for its biggest daily percentage loss against dollar since Nov. 2011, and hitting its lowest level since Sept. 2003.

The euro also shed more than 2 percent against the yen to hit a 16-month low of 130.91 yen.

