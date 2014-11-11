-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The
opinions expressed are his own --
By Neal Kimberley
LONDON, Nov 11 Hungary's move to resolve the
issue of outstanding foreign currency mortgages has lifted the
forint against the euro but its rise may not last once the
central bank turns its focus back to the economy.
The forint rose on Monday after Hungary's central bank (NBH)
sold 7.83 billion euros to local banks, initiating a process
that could see most foreign-currency mortgages converted into
forints in the first half of 2015.
Low interest foreign currency loans, largely in Swiss
francs, proved attractive to Hungarian mortgage seekers in the
early 2000s. But the cost of servicing them soared when the
forint weakened by as much as 80 percent against the
Swiss franc after the 2007/2008 global financial crisis.
The apparent beginning of the removal of that millstone on
Monday resulted in something of a relief rally for the forint.
Yet the reaction arguably fails to factor in that the
mortgage issue had also somewhat reduced the room for the NBH to
ease monetary policy.
Any action that markedly weakened trader sentiment toward
the forint further could have made the situation worse.
With the foreign-currency loans issue addressed, in the long
term the NBH will be able to focus more on economic fundamentals
and the "real needs of the economy," central bank Vice Governor
Adam Balog said.
That sounds like a tacit admission that previously the
foreign currency mortgage issue had affected NBH deliberations.
INFLATION
The central bank kept its base rate at a record low of 2.1
percent on Oct. 28, saying it would keep policy loose to support
Hungary's indebted economy and achieve its medium-term inflation
target points.
For a graphic showing the path of the forint and NBH rate
changes: link.reuters.com/qyq35s
But the fly in the ointment is that consumer prices have
been falling for five months, posting an annual headline
inflation figure of -0.4 percent in October.
Meanwhile the European Central Bank has introduced negative
interest rates on deposits and Hungary's neighbour, Poland
, cut its own benchmark rate to an all-time low of 2
percent in October.
In that overall context the NBH's 2.1 percent benchmark rate
does not seem quite so low.
If traders decide the central bank now has more freedom to
ease policy, the forint may again weaken against the euro.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)