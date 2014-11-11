-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own --

By Neal Kimberley

LONDON, Nov 11 Hungary's move to resolve the issue of outstanding foreign currency mortgages has lifted the forint against the euro but its rise may not last once the central bank turns its focus back to the economy.

The forint rose on Monday after Hungary's central bank (NBH) sold 7.83 billion euros to local banks, initiating a process that could see most foreign-currency mortgages converted into forints in the first half of 2015.

Low interest foreign currency loans, largely in Swiss francs, proved attractive to Hungarian mortgage seekers in the early 2000s. But the cost of servicing them soared when the forint weakened by as much as 80 percent against the Swiss franc after the 2007/2008 global financial crisis.

The apparent beginning of the removal of that millstone on Monday resulted in something of a relief rally for the forint.

Yet the reaction arguably fails to factor in that the mortgage issue had also somewhat reduced the room for the NBH to ease monetary policy.

Any action that markedly weakened trader sentiment toward the forint further could have made the situation worse.

With the foreign-currency loans issue addressed, in the long term the NBH will be able to focus more on economic fundamentals and the "real needs of the economy," central bank Vice Governor Adam Balog said.

That sounds like a tacit admission that previously the foreign currency mortgage issue had affected NBH deliberations.

INFLATION

The central bank kept its base rate at a record low of 2.1 percent on Oct. 28, saying it would keep policy loose to support Hungary's indebted economy and achieve its medium-term inflation target points.

For a graphic showing the path of the forint and NBH rate changes: link.reuters.com/qyq35s

But the fly in the ointment is that consumer prices have been falling for five months, posting an annual headline inflation figure of -0.4 percent in October.

Meanwhile the European Central Bank has introduced negative interest rates on deposits and Hungary's neighbour, Poland , cut its own benchmark rate to an all-time low of 2 percent in October.

In that overall context the NBH's 2.1 percent benchmark rate does not seem quite so low.

If traders decide the central bank now has more freedom to ease policy, the forint may again weaken against the euro.