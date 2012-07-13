NEW YORK, July 13 The euro bounced from a two-year low versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, trading positive to hit a global session high.

The euro rose as high $1.2245 and last traded at $1.2234, up 0.3 percent on the day. It earlier fell to $1.2160, its lowest since mid-2010.

Risk sentiment broadly improved, with U.S. stocks trading higher after six days of declines as data from China allayed concerns a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could further hinder global growth.