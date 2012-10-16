LONDON Oct 16 The euro rose to a four-week high
against the yen and sterling on Tuesday while German Bund
futures fell, with traders citing a media report that Germany
was open to a precautionary line of credit for Spain.
The euro was also helped by solid earnings from Goldman
Sachs.
The euro rose as high as 102.995 yen on EBS
trading platform and hit 81.02 pence against the pound
, surpassing last week's high of 81.00 pence.
The euro also rose to a session high against the dollar
of $1.30515, with traders saying it broke through stop
loss buy orders at $1.3030.
The safe-haven dollar also fell to a four-week low against
the Swiss franc.
German Bund futures extended losses to stand down
64 ticks on the day at 140.91.