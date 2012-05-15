NEW YORK May 15 The euro continued to fall in
midafternoon New York trade on Tuesday with investors expressing
strong aversion to risk after Greece failed to form a government
and said it would hold new elections, raising the chances it
could eventually exit the euro.
The euro fell for the fifth of the last six sessions on
worries that leftist politicians opposed to Greece's
international bailout could win June elections.
The euro was down 0.6 percent at $1.2744 after
touching a session low of $1.2731, the lowest since Jan. 17.
Selling against the euro raised the U.S. dollar, which also
rose against the Japanese yen, touching its highest level since
May 4. The dollar was last up 0.5 percent at 80.27 yen after
climbing as high as 80.33 yen.