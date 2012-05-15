NEW YORK May 15 The euro continued to fall in midafternoon New York trade on Tuesday with investors expressing strong aversion to risk after Greece failed to form a government and said it would hold new elections, raising the chances it could eventually exit the euro.

The euro fell for the fifth of the last six sessions on worries that leftist politicians opposed to Greece's international bailout could win June elections.

The euro was down 0.6 percent at $1.2744 after touching a session low of $1.2731, the lowest since Jan. 17.

Selling against the euro raised the U.S. dollar, which also rose against the Japanese yen, touching its highest level since May 4. The dollar was last up 0.5 percent at 80.27 yen after climbing as high as 80.33 yen.