NEW YORK, June 4 The euro climbed to a session peak against the dollar and the yen on Monday as the New York session picked up pace on speculation that European leaders will arrive at a plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

Analysts cautioned it was speculation and there was no definitive news to drive the euro higher.

The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.2476 and 0.5 percent higher at 97.51 yen.