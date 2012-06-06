NEW YORK, June 6 The euro pared gains against
the dollar o n Wednesday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said at a news conference that economic growth in
the euro zone remains weak and that there are increased downside
risks to the economic outlook..
"Draghi very much realizes the euro zone is on the precipice
of recession but doesn't seem ready to act aggressively," said
Boris Schlossberg, head of research at GFT Forex. "The market is
looking for three things: will he cut rates in July, will he
extend the LTRO and will he suggest something is being planned
for euro zone bank deposits."
The euro was last at $1.2475, up 0.2 percent on the day but
down from the $1.2487 it traded at before Draghi began speaking
.