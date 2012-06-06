FOREX-UK election upset pummels pound, other currencies stay calm
* British exit polls point to hung parliament in blow for May
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to hit a global session high.
The euro hit a high of $1.2581 and last traded at $1.2574, up 1 percent, according to Reuters data.
That is well above a near two-year low of $1.2286 plumbed on Friday.
* Poll shows Conservatives largest party but lacking majority