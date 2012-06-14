Nikkei rises as SoftBank soars
* Universal Entertainment tumbles as chairman accused of improper loan
NEW YORK, June 14 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday to climb to a session high after a G20 source said central banks are prepared for coordinated action to provide liquidity if needed after the Greek election on Sunday..
The euro climbed as high as $1.2634 and last traded at $1.2622, up 0.5 percent from the prior close.
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade